Viva Energy Sees Shift in Substantial Shareholder Influence

November 25, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Ltd. has experienced a change in the substantial holding of its voting shares, with State Street Bank and Trust Company and its affiliates holding significant influence. This development underscores the dynamic nature of investments and the shifting landscape of shareholder interests in the company, drawing attention from investors and market watchers alike.

For further insights into AU:VEA stock, check out TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

