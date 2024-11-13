Viva Energy Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group has experienced changes in substantial holdings, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries increasing their voting power in the company. The group’s ability to control voting and manage securities as investment managers reflects a significant shift in its investment strategy.

