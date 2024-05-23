Viva Energy Issues New Employee Performance Rights

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Limited has announced the issuance of 798,270 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with the rights being unquoted and not intended for ASX listing. The performance rights were issued on May 22, 2024, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to employee participation in company growth. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain key personnel through equity-based compensation.

