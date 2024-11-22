News & Insights

Stocks

Viva Energy Issues New Employee Incentive Shares

November 22, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Viva Energy Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 413,094 deferred share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are set to be issued on November 19, 2024, and are not intended for public trading on the ASX. This move reflects Viva Energy’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its workforce and enhancing employee engagement.

For further insights into AU:VEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.