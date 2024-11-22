Viva Energy Issues New Employee Incentive Shares

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 413,094 deferred share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are set to be issued on November 19, 2024, and are not intended for public trading on the ASX. This move reflects Viva Energy’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its workforce and enhancing employee engagement.

