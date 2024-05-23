Viva Energy Group Issues New Shares

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Limited has announced the issue of new ordinary shares, with a total of 9,621 shares to be issued on April 30, 2024, and an additional 8,647 shares on May 1, 2024. This move involves unquoted equity securities, as detailed in their most recent Appendix 3G filing dated May 23, 2024.

