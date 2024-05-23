Viva Energy Group Issues New Employee Incentive Shares

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Limited has announced the issue of 16,630 deferred share rights under an employee incentive scheme on April 15, 2024. These securities, referenced under the ASX code VEAAC, are unquoted and are part of the company’s latest financial movements reported on May 23, 2024. The shares are intended to incentivize employees and will not be quoted on the ASX.

