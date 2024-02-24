Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA) Price Target Increased by 12.26% to 4.05

The average one-year price target for Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA) has been revised to 4.05 / share. This is an increase of 12.26% from the prior estimate of 3.61 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.88% from the latest reported closing price of 3.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viva Energy Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEA is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.11% to 91,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,883K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,203K shares, representing an increase of 24.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEA by 25.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,822K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,683K shares, representing an increase of 24.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEA by 31.53% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 6,702K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 6,591K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,898K shares, representing an increase of 40.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEA by 63.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,703K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,110K shares, representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEA by 3.73% over the last quarter.

