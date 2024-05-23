Viva Energy Director Increases Shareholdings

Viva Energy Group Ltd. (AU:VEA) has released an update.

Viva Energy Group Ltd has announced a change in the interests of director Scott Wyatt, who has acquired 798,270 Performance Rights under the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) for 2024, with the total holdings post-change amounting to over 8.6 million Ordinary Shares and various tranches of Performance and Deferred Share Rights. There were no disposals of securities, and the change was a result of an award approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting.

