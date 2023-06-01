Viva Biotech Holdings (1873) Price Target Decreased by 22.00% to 7.96

The average one-year price target for Viva Biotech Holdings (1873) has been revised to 7.96 / share. This is an decrease of 22.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated May 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.88 to a high of 8.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 430.40% from the latest reported closing price of 1.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viva Biotech Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1873 is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.63% to 45,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,526K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,523K shares, representing an increase of 19.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1873 by 10.74% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,716K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,471K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 2,995K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,814K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares, representing an increase of 38.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1873 by 109.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.