Viva Aerobus launches routes at new Mexico City airport amid airspace concerns

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Airline Viva Aerobus said on Wednesday it will add flights to Mexico City's new airport, a day after the government decided to cap operations in the city's main hub amid incidents that caused air safety concerns.

The low-cost airline said in a statement it will add flights to Acapulco, Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido, Cancun and Havana, at the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), which opened in March.

Air traffic safety has come under increased scrutiny since footage posted on social media at the weekend showed a plane coming in to land at the city's main airport just over another that was waiting to take off on the same runway.

The government said on Tuesday it would not allow new flights to operate at the capital's main airport and pledged to transfer some of its volume to the new hub.

Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX announced on Tuesday it plans to maintain its routes from the capital's main airport and increase flights to 30 a day at Felipe Angeles by October.

Authorities also said that charter and national cargo flights will be immediately moved to Felipe Angeles.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

