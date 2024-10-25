Vitura Health Updates Proxy Form and Expands Digital Health

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Vitura Health Limited has amended its Proxy Form for the 2024 Annual General Meeting to align with its Notice of Meeting, reflecting the Board’s neutrality on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Vitura, listed on the ASX, operates a diverse digital health business, featuring platforms like Canview for medicinal cannabis distribution and Doctors on Demand for telehealth services, alongside ventures in psychedelic product distribution. This strategic alignment and expansion showcase Vitura’s commitment to enhancing its digital health ecosystem.

For further insights into AU:VIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.