Vitura Health Ltd Ceases 4.5 Million Securities

Vitura Health Limited announced the cessation of 4.5 million securities due to unmet conditions, impacting options expiring in December 2025. This development may influence investor sentiment as the company adjusts its portfolio. Investors should monitor how Vitura Health navigates these changes in the coming months.

