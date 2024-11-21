Vitura Health to Issue New Shares for Expansion

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.
Vitura Health Limited has announced a proposed issue of 5,787,037 new fully paid ordinary shares, set to be issued on January 20, 2025. This strategic move is aimed at raising capital and potentially expanding the company’s market presence. Investors will be keen to watch how this affects Vitura’s stock performance.
