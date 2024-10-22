News & Insights

Vitura Health Expands Digital Health and Cannabis Operations

October 22, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Vitura Health Limited, listed on the ASX, is a diversified digital health company that recently received a shareholder statement in response to its Annual General Meeting notice. The company operates several businesses, including Burleigh Heads Cannabis and the Canview platform, which facilitate the distribution of medicinal cannabis and other therapeutic products. Vitura is also expanding into the distribution of psychedelic products and offers telehealth services through Doctors on Demand.

