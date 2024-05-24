News & Insights

Vitura Health Embraces Strategic Overhaul

May 24, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Cronos Australia Ltd’s subsidiary, Vitura Health Limited, acknowledges underwhelming operational and financial results, prompting a strategic overhaul by its Board and management. This reset focuses on a streamlined business strategy aimed at fostering sustainable growth and improving financial outcomes through diversification and enhanced execution.

