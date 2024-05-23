News & Insights

Vitura Health Discusses Strategy and Expansion

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Vitura Health Limited, an ASX-listed digital health company, is conducting an investor conference call today to discuss recent strategic changes. The company operates a leading online healthcare ecosystem, Canview, and also owns the telehealth service Doctors on Demand. Vitura Health is expanding its distribution capabilities, which now include psychedelic products alongside its medicinal cannabis offerings.

