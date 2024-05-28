News & Insights

Stocks

Vitura Health Director Buys Market Shares

May 28, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Robert Iervasi, Director of Vitura Health Limited and shareholder of Iervasi Holdings Pty. Ltd., has significantly increased his stake in the company through on-market purchases. He acquired a total of 280,250 shares at prices ranging from $0.087 to $0.09 per share, marking his first reported securities holding in the company.

For further insights into AU:VIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.