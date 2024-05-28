Vitura Health Director Buys Market Shares

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Robert Iervasi, Director of Vitura Health Limited and shareholder of Iervasi Holdings Pty. Ltd., has significantly increased his stake in the company through on-market purchases. He acquired a total of 280,250 shares at prices ranging from $0.087 to $0.09 per share, marking his first reported securities holding in the company.

