Vitura Health Director Bolsters Shareholding

Vitura Health Limited has announced that Director Jenelle Lee Frewen acquired 190,740 shares through on-market trades, significantly increasing her stake in the company. The shares were purchased at prices of $0.077 and $0.079 per share, reflecting an active engagement in the company’s equity on May 30, 2024. There were no changes in the director’s interests in contracts, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

