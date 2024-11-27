Vitura Health Appoints Shane Tanner as Director

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Vitura Health Limited has appointed Shane Francis Tanner as a new director, effective November 27, 2024. Tanner, with no registered securities, holds a significant interest in 1,000,000 ordinary shares through the Tanner Super Fund. This move could influence investor confidence and market dynamics for Vitura Health.

