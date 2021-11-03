Vitruvian sells 11 million Darktrace shares for 580 pence each

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - London-based private-equity firm Vitruvian Partners LLP sold about 11 million shares in British cybersecurity firm Darktrace DARK.L for 580 pence each, raising gross proceeds of about 63.8 million pounds ($87 million), bookrunner Berenberg said.

The sale reduces Vitruvian Partners' stake in the London listed company to 2.99%.

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)

