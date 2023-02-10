Vitruvian Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Global-E Online (GLBE)

Fintel reports that Vitruvian Partners LLP has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.35MM shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE). This represents 7.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 21.83MM shares and 14.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 48.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.43% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global-E Online is $35.36. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from its latest reported closing price of $28.19.

The projected annual revenue for Global-E Online is $583MM, an increase of 65.56%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global-E Online. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBE is 0.89%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.13% to 115,445K shares. The put/call ratio of GLBE is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 15,119K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,817K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,962K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares, representing an increase of 31.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 97.79% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,618K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,970K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 48.37% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,942K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,838K shares, representing a decrease of 22.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,503K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 29.82% over the last quarter.

Global E Online Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 440 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

