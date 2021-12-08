Vitru's (NASDAQ:VTRU) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vitru, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = R$148m ÷ (R$1.8b - R$425m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Vitru has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.2% generated by the Consumer Services industry.

NasdaqGS:VTRU Return on Capital Employed December 8th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Vitru's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Vitru. The numbers show that in the last two years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 53% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Vitru has. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 14% in the last year. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Vitru that we think you should be aware of.

