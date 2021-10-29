Vitru's (NASDAQ:VTRU) investors will be pleased with their 16% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 22% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last year. However, its return of 16% does fall short of the market return of, 39%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Vitru was able to grow EPS by 152% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 16% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Vitru as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:VTRU Earnings Per Share Growth October 29th 2021

We know that Vitru has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Vitru will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

Vitru shareholders have gained 16% for the year. The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 39%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 26% in the last three months. But a weak quarter certainly doesn't diminish the longer-term achievements of the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Vitru that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

