Vitru Limited's (NASDAQ:VTRU) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 47.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Vitru certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:VTRU Price Based on Past Earnings January 13th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Vitru's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 124%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 135% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Vitru's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Vitru's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Vitru's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Vitru that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Vitru. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

