Vitreous Glass Issues Shares to Director

Vitreous Glass Inc. has rewarded an independent director with 324 deferred share units for services rendered between February and May 2024. These units, part of a plan established in 2022, will vest in a year, allowing the director to receive either company shares or a corresponding cash value upon their directorship’s end.

