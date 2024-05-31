News & Insights

Stocks

Vitreous Glass Issues Shares to Director

May 31, 2024 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vitreous Glass (TSE:VCI) has released an update.

Vitreous Glass Inc. has rewarded an independent director with 324 deferred share units for services rendered between February and May 2024. These units, part of a plan established in 2022, will vest in a year, allowing the director to receive either company shares or a corresponding cash value upon their directorship’s end.

For further insights into TSE:VCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.