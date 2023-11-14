Vitol, Trafigura don't expect carbon market liquidity to pick up before 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Top global commodity traders Vitol and Trafigura do not expect carbon market trading volumes to pick up before 2025, their heads of carbon trading in Asia said on Tuesday, citing lack of consistent global standards for trading and a funding crunch.

It might still be years before countries can offset their emissions in an international carbon market first called for in Article 6 of the 2015 Paris climate accord. Key outstanding issues include the extent to which countries' digital ledgers of carbon trades might be exposed to outside scrutiny.

A Trafigura executive said he expected volumes to pick up in 2025-26, while a trader at Vitol said he expected it to increase in 2026-27.

"We're probably looking at 2025-2026 where you're going to see a proliferation of compliance markets emerging, but also a lot of the standards also emerging with it," Rushan Pandya, head of carbon trading, Asia Pacific, at Trafigura told the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

James Larmouth, head of carbon trading in Asia for Vitol, said a lot of the initial modelling on volumes and prices was unrealistic.

"A lot of those projects are still there, whether they're able to monetize the units at the same way that they modelled them out. I don't really think they're able to," he said.

Trafigura's Pandya said he was seeing customers go from seeking "project specific requirements to shunning away," adding the industry required clear standards to seek capital to help it grow.

"This market needs scale. What does it need? It needs capital. But in order to get people comfortable, whether it's the banks or the buying entities, you need that standardization," he said.

