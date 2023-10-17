Vitol to spend half of its capex on low-carbon, renewables -CEO

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The world's top independent energy trader Vitol will invest around half of its $2 billion capital expenditure on low-carbon and renewables, its CEO Russel Hardy said on Tuesday.

"We've got a fair amount of capex going into the renewables and power business. Half of the company's capex which is $2 bln, so about $1 bln, is going into renewable business," Hardy told the Energy Intelligence Forum.

