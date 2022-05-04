World Markets

Vitol sends rare shipment of Russian ESPO crude cargo to UAE, data shows

The world's largest independent oil trader, Vitol, loaded a cargo of Russian ESPO Blend crude for the United Arab Emirates this week, the first such voyage for the grade, data from several analytics firms showed.

Suezmax tanker Kriti Breeze loaded the 740,000-barrel cargo on May 3, and is heading to the port of Fujairah, data from Refinitiv, Kpler and Vortexa showed.

Vitol could not immediately be reached for comment.

