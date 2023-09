Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dutch multinational commodities trading firm Vitol has sold A$714 million ($458.75 million) worth of shares in Australian fuel retailer Viva Energy VEA.AX, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

($1 = 1.5564 Australian dollars)

