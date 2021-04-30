Vitol says U.S. unit to acquire Hunt Oil's Midland basin assets

April 30 (Reuters) - Energy trader Vitol on Friday said its U.S. upstream company, Vencer Energy LLC, has announced it has agreed to acquire Hunt Oil Company's Midland Basin assets for an undisclosed sum.

The assets comprise 44,000 acres across five counties in the Midland Basin, with current daily production of about 40 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd), Vitol said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Julia Payne in London)

