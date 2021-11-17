Vitol says can't rule out another LNG price spike this winter

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A senior executive from global commodities trader Vitol VITOLV.UL said on Wednesday the market cannot rule out another price spike for liquefied natural gas (LNG) this winter due to limited inventories if the weather gets colder.

Similarly, global crude oil stocks are low, Mike Muller, head of Asia at Vitol, said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

"We've seen a very marked depletion in Chinese onshore inventories, which tells you that globally now we have very low stocks," Muller said.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta, Mohi Narayan and Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

