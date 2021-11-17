US Markets

Vitol says can't rule out another LNG price spike this winter

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A senior executive from global commodities trader Vitol said on Wednesday the market cannot rule out another price spike for liquefied natural gas (LNG) this winter due to limited inventories if the weather gets colder.

Similarly, global crude oil stocks are low, Mike Muller, head of Asia at Vitol, said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

"We've seen a very marked depletion in Chinese onshore inventories, which tells you that globally now we have very low stocks," Muller said.

    Most Popular