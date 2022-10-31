Vitol has not traded Russian crude oil since April, says CEO

ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Independent oil trader Vitol has not traded Russia crude since April, its CEO said at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday, adding that the company is awaiting guidance that will come from price cap legislation.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman )

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.