World Markets

Vitol has not traded Russian crude oil since April, says CEO

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Independent oil trader Vitol has not traded Russia crude since April, its CEO said at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday, adding that the company is awaiting guidance that will come from price cap legislation.

ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Independent oil trader Vitol has not traded Russia crude since April, its CEO said at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday, adding that the company is awaiting guidance that will come from price cap legislation.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman )

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Wall Street Executives Gather in Saudi Arabia

Oct 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular