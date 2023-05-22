News & Insights

Vitol expects Asia-driven oil demand growth in second half of year

May 22, 2023 — 03:45 am EDT

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Oil demand is set to pick up in the second half of the year with as much as 2 million barrels per day (bpd) more needed on the back of Asian growth, the president of Vitol Asia VITOLV.UL said on Monday.

"We are going into a second half of the year where, largely on account of Asian demand growth, the world will need around 2 million bpd more," Mike Muller told the Middle East Petroleum and Gas conference in Dubai.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
