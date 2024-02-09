News & Insights

SRS

Vitol approached Italy's Moratti family over Saras stake-source

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 09, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Written by Giulia Segreti and Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

Recasts with source confirmation, share reaction, details

ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Vitol has approached Italy's Moratti family over the possibility of buying their controlling stake in oil refiner Saras SRS.MI, a person close to the matter said, confirming a newspaper report.

Shares in Saras rose 14.6% to 1.904 euros by 0937 GMT, after Italian daily MF reported that Vitol offered 2.20 euros a share to buy the Moratti family's 40% stake in Saras SRS.MI, valuing the firm at 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

That compares with a market value of 1.58 billion euros.

But the family, the person said, has diverging views over the future of the group that operates the 300,000-barrel-per-day Sarroch refinery in Sardinia, one of the biggest plants in the Mediterranean region.

The offer has a Feb. 15 deadline, MF said.

Vitol said it never comments on market rumours, Saras declined to comment.

The Moratti family holds just over 40% of Saras through three holding companies.($1 = 0.9277 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones and Valentina Za)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.