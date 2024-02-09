Vitol approached Italy's Moratti family over Saras stake-source

Recasts with source confirmation, share reaction, details

ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Vitol has approached Italy's Moratti family over the possibility of buying their controlling stake in oil refiner Saras SRS.MI, a person close to the matter said, confirming a newspaper report.

Shares in Saras rose 14.6% to 1.904 euros by 0937 GMT, after Italian daily MF reported that Vitol offered 2.20 euros a share to buy the Moratti family's 40% stake in Saras SRS.MI, valuing the firm at 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

That compares with a market value of 1.58 billion euros.

But the family, the person said, has diverging views over the future of the group that operates the 300,000-barrel-per-day Sarroch refinery in Sardinia, one of the biggest plants in the Mediterranean region.

The offer has a Feb. 15 deadline, MF said.

Vitol said it never comments on market rumours, Saras declined to comment.

The Moratti family holds just over 40% of Saras through three holding companies.($1 = 0.9277 euros)

