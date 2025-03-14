$VITL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VITL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,757,872 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VITL:
$VITL Insider Trading Activity
$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 309,174 shares for an estimated $11,412,790.
- MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 144,000 shares for an estimated $5,225,784.
- JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894
- KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $1,059,399.
$VITL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,961,550 shares (+417.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,930,819
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,085,961 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,929,870
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 957,401 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,576,053
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 709,439 shares (-67.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,738,755
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 699,190 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,352,471
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 567,699 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,396,575
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 519,831 shares (+213.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,592,430
