$VITL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VITL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,757,872 of trading volume.

$VITL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VITL:

$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 309,174 shares for an estimated $11,412,790 .

. MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 144,000 shares for an estimated $5,225,784 .

. JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894

KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $1,059,399.

$VITL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

