$VITL Earnings Results: $VITL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VITL ($VITL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $165,990,000, beating estimates of $163,524,615 by $2,465,385.

$VITL Insider Trading Activity

$VITL insiders have traded $VITL stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VITL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL DIEZ-CANSECO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 454,574 shares for an estimated $15,923,662 .

. MATTHEW OHAYER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 144,000 shares for an estimated $5,225,784 .

. JOANNE BAL (GC, SEC. AND HEAD OF IMPACT) sold 28,246 shares for an estimated $1,273,894

KATHRYN MCKEON (CMO and GM, Butter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $1,059,399.

$VITL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $VITL stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

