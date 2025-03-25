Vitesse (VTS) Stock Jumps 7.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Vitesse Energy (VTS) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $24.51. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13% loss over the past four weeks.

VTS's recent share jump can be attributed to oil market stability despite geopolitical tensions. While President Trump’s new tariffs on Venezuelan oil buyers create uncertainty, the potential for tighter supply from U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran supports bullish sentiment. Additionally, OPEC+ sticking to its output plans and expectations of steady WTI prices around $70 provide confidence in the energy sector, boosting stocks like VTS. As a non-operating oil and gas producer with assets in key U.S. basins, Vitesse positions to benefit from higher oil prices, which could increase the value of its production and royalty interests.

This energy company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -38.2%. Revenues are expected to be $63.38 million, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vitesse, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VTS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Vitesse belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX), closed the last trading session 2.4% higher at $30.50. Over the past month, REPX has returned -11.5%.

For Riley Exploration Permian , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4% over the past month to $1.69. This represents a change of +5% from what the company reported a year ago. Riley Exploration Permian currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

