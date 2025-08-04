Vitesse (VTS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Vitesse Energy (VTS) reported revenue of $81.76 million, up 22.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.02 million, representing a surprise of +13.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +757.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Production per day - Total : 18,950.00 BOE/D compared to the 17,702.50 BOE/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 18,950.00 BOE/D compared to the 17,702.50 BOE/D average estimate based on two analysts. Average Realized Prices with Hedging - Natural gas : $4.17 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.4 per thousand cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.17 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.4 per thousand cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Average Realized Prices with Hedging - Oil : $/64.21 versus $/55.8 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $/64.21 versus $/55.8 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Natural gas : $15.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +512.9%.

: $15.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +512.9%. Revenue- Oil: $66.61 million compared to the $64.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

Here is how Vitesse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Vitesse have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

