Vitesse Energy (VTS) Price Target Increased by 9.05% to 28.18

The average one-year price target for Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) has been revised to 28.18 / share. This is an increase of 9.05% from the prior estimate of 25.84 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 32.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.94% from the latest reported closing price of 23.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitesse Energy. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTS is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 17,322K shares. The put/call ratio of VTS is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 731K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 657K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 74.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 330.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 563K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 557K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 499K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 12.56% over the last quarter.

