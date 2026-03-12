Is Vitesse Energy Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

Key Points

Vitesse recently trimmed its dividend, but its yield is still around 9%.

The company's shares are up by about 3% so far this year.

Vitesse went public in 2023 and has investments in more than 7,800 wells.

10 stocks we like better than Vitesse Energy ›

Oil stocks are having a moment due to rising crude prices amid global tensions. The State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEMKT: XOP) is up more than 30% so far this year.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is a non-operating oil and gas company. It calls itself a "Bakken ETF," though it isn't exactly an exchange-traded fund (ETF). It invests in companies associated with the Bakken Shale, which stretches across North Dakota, Montana, and the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Vitesse doesn't own equipment or manage heavy machinery and drilling operations; instead, it holds minority interests in more than 7,800 productive wells.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Vitesse scared some of its investors when it announced fourth-quarter results on March 2, missing earnings targets and trimming its dividend. The stock, while it is up nearly 3% so far this year, is down roughly 13% from the 2026 high it touched ahead of the report.

This slump presents a great opportunity for investors, regardless of what happens in the Iran war. Here are three reasons why a long-term investment in this energy company could help make you a millionaire.

1. Even after its payout cut, it has a high-yield dividend

Some investors view the company's decision to slice its quarterly dividend by 22% to $0.438 per share as a smart move. It shows that Vitesse is being managed conservatively, with an eye on maintaining a strong balance sheet. Even after the cut, it delivers a whopping 9% yield at the current share price.

But how safe is the dividend now? Based on the company's free cash flow (FCF) per share of nearly $1.10, its FCF payout ratio is around 39%. That's plenty safe. On top of that, the company has hedged its prices on 64% of its oil production and 44% of its natural gas production, meaning that even if oil plummets later this year, it will get paid between $64 and $66 a gallon of oil on more than half of its contracts.

The company has a solid balance sheet as well. It has $124.5 million in debt, but its net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio is only 0.69.

2. Vitesse's annual earnings made up for a down fourth quarter

Vitesse reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.16 in the same period a year ago. Revenue was $53.5 million, up 4.8% year over year, but both EPS and revenue were below analysts' consensus expectations.

The reason given for the earnings drop was that the companies it invests in are spending more money by drilling more wells. This makes sense, since oil prices have been rising and drilling is becoming more profitable. In the long run, this should help Vitesse's business. And its yearly numbers were strong.

Vitesse reported 2025 revenue of $273.9 million, up 13% over 2024. Net income was $25.3 million, up 20%. The company, which just went public in 2023, has had total returns of more than 31% since then.

3. Its latest acquisition could be a game-changer

Vitesse has consistently grown through acquisitions, spending more than $795 million on more than 200 deals. It is in the process of closing a $35 million all-stock deal to buy assets in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The assets, primarily operated by EOG and Continental, include more than 6,000 acres and 29 undeveloped locations. The company said it expects the deal to be immediately accretive to its bottom line, as those assets extract an average of 1,400 net barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The combination of the company's improving production, rising oil prices, and its high-but-safe dividend makes the stock a solid long-term choice, one that could help turn patient investors into millionaires.

Should you buy stock in Vitesse Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Vitesse Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vitesse Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

James Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitesse Energy. The Motley Fool recommends EOG Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.