VITESSE ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $VTS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VITESSE ENERGY ($VTS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $59,431,430 and earnings of $0.16 per share.

VITESSE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

VITESSE ENERGY insiders have traded $VTS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W GERRITY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $247,300

MIKE MORELLA (VP - Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,143 shares for an estimated $217,372

MICHAEL SABOL (VP - SEC and Financial Rprtng) sold 6,714 shares for an estimated $179,232

VITESSE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of VITESSE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

