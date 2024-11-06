Vitesse Energy downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded Vitesse Energy (VTS) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $26. The firm says “this is purely a valuation call” as the stock is at the price target and its estimates are not materially changing after the earnings release.
