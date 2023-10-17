News & Insights

IFNNY

Vitesco Technologies, Infineon Intensify Partnership - Quick Facts

October 17, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vitesco Technologies and Infineon Technologies AG said, under a long-time partnership, Vitesco will use the AURIX TC4x microcontroller family from Infineon in its next generation of master and zone controllers for electric-electronic vehicle architectures as well as in its new electrification system solutions. The agreement takes effect starting in 2027. The order volume is projected to reach more than one billion euros.

The intensified partnership guarantees Vitesco a long-term supply of important components for the transformation of the automotive industry to electromobility.

