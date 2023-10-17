Vitesco Technologies, Infineon Intensify Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vitesco Technologies and Infineon Technologies AG said, under a long-time partnership, Vitesco will use the AURIX TC4x microcontroller family from Infineon in its next generation of master and zone controllers for electric-electronic vehicle architectures as well as in its new electrification system solutions. The agreement takes effect starting in 2027. The order volume is projected to reach more than one billion euros.

The intensified partnership guarantees Vitesco a long-term supply of important components for the transformation of the automotive industry to electromobility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.