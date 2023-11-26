Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) Price Target Increased by 58.59% to 90.04

The average one-year price target for Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) has been revised to 90.04 / share. This is an increase of 58.59% from the prior estimate of 56.77 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.67 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.52% from the latest reported closing price of 94.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitesco Technologies Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTSC is 0.30%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 39,760K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,016K shares representing 12.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 2.66% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,954K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SVAAX - Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fund Shares holds 3,636K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,296K shares, representing an increase of 36.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 82.23% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 2,986K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 2.18% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,164K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 6.17% over the last quarter.

