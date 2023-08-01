Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) Price Target Increased by 40.01% to 79.49

The average one-year price target for Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) has been revised to 79.49 / share. This is an increase of 40.01% from the prior estimate of 56.77 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.32% from the latest reported closing price of 76.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitesco Technologies Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTSC is 0.28%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.06% to 37,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,960K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 0.94% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,954K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 3,057K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

SVAAX - Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fund Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,131K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,667K shares, representing a decrease of 212.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 70.17% over the last quarter.

