News & Insights

Stocks

Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) Price Target Increased by 37.02% to 77.79

July 05, 2023 — 11:28 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) has been revised to 77.79 / share. This is an increase of 37.02% from the prior estimate of 56.77 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.84% from the latest reported closing price of 74.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:VTSC / Vitesco Technologies Group AG Shares Held by Institutions

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,960K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 0.94% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,954K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 3,057K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

SVAAX - Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fund Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,131K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,667K shares, representing a decrease of 212.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 70.17% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.