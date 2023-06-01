Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) Price Target Increased by 34.98% to 76.64

The average one-year price target for Vitesco Technologies Group (FRA:VTSC) has been revised to 76.64 / share. This is an increase of 34.98% from the prior estimate of 56.77 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.56 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.22% from the latest reported closing price of 61.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,667K shares representing 16.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,277K shares, representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 20.42% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,960K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 0.94% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,954K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 2,950K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTSC by 7.16% over the last quarter.

SVAAX - Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fund Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

