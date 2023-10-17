Vitesco Forms Special Committee To Evaluate Schaeffler AG's Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vitesco Technologies Group AG said its Executive Board and Supervisory Board will evaluate the voluntary public purchase offer for all outstanding shares of Vitesco Technologies and the merger of Vitesco Technologies into Schaeffler AG. The Supervisory Board has formed an independent Special Committee to evaluate the public purchase offer by Schaeffler.

The company noted that, in addition to the financial implications for the shareholders, the Executive Board and the Special Committee of the Supervisory Board will also evaluate how the merger planned by Schaeffler will affect the company's ability to realize its strategic targets and the workforce.

