Vitesco designates Siegfried Wolf as chairman, spin-off on Sep 16

Contributor
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

German automotive supplier Vitesco, to be spun out of Continental on September 16, said it had named Austrian entrepreneur Siegfried Wolf as its chairman to lead an extended 16 member supervisory board.

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Vitesco, to be spun out of Continental CONG.DE on September 16, said it had named Austrian entrepreneur Siegfried Wolf as its chairman to lead an extended 16 member supervisory board.

Vitesco also published the prospectus for the spin-off on Tuesday. It said the volume of new orders booked in the first half of 2021 was 3.8 billion, of which nearly half was for electrification products across all business units.

"Margin recovery, consistent cost management, continued disciplined capital expenditure, a positive working capital and special effects relating to the spin-off contributed to strong cash generation overall in the first six months 2021", Chief Financial Officer Werner Volz said.

"While the figures are very encouraging, we may continue to face challenges in the coming months due to global material shortages."

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Peter Graff)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters