Vitesco designates Siegfried Wolf as chairman, spin-off on Sep 16

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Vitesco, to be spun out of Continental CONG.DE on September 16, said it had named Austrian entrepreneur Siegfried Wolf as its chairman to lead an extended 16 member supervisory board.

Vitesco also published the prospectus for the spin-off on Tuesday. It said the volume of new orders booked in the first half of 2021 was 3.8 billion, of which nearly half was for electrification products across all business units.

"Margin recovery, consistent cost management, continued disciplined capital expenditure, a positive working capital and special effects relating to the spin-off contributed to strong cash generation overall in the first six months 2021", Chief Financial Officer Werner Volz said.

"While the figures are very encouraging, we may continue to face challenges in the coming months due to global material shortages."

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Peter Graff)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.