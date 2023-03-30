Viterra to stop origination and export programmes in Russia

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Viterra has decided not to continue its origination and export programmes out of Russia after July 1 and is assessing options to transfer its business and assets in Russia to new owners, it said on Thursday.

"Following continued monitoring of the situation over the past year, Viterra has concluded that its activities in Russia no longer fit the long-term direction of the company," it said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman )

